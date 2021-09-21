Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Hollywood star Nicole Kidman recently gave some brief insight into her marriage and subsequent divorce from actor Tom Cruise.

Though typically both are shy about commenting on the end of their marriage, however, according to Fox News, speaking to a fashion magazine for its upcoming October issue, Kidman was willing to discuss the immense media scrutiny their relationship invited in the 1990s.

Kidman and Cruise got together after meeting on the set of 'Days of Thunder'. The actors married just six months after the movie came out in 1990 and remained together for more than a decade before finally splitting in 2001.

The outlet reported that Kidman's acting career started to be eclipsed by all the attention surrounding her personal life and marriage. However, looking back now, she sees only her culpability in the media narrative.

With a laugh, Kidman told the interviewer, "I was young. I think I offered it up? Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way."

She further added, "I'm wary at times, and I've been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach."

Kidman went on to note that the experience left her heart "open" when she finally met her now-husband, country singer Keith Urban.

"My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open,'" the Emmy and Oscar-winner concluded.

Urban and Kidman had met during an event in 2005 and Urban said he knew the 'Nine Perfect Strangers' actor would one day become his wife. The pair have been inseparable ever since.

Recently, the singer, opened up about their engagement while revisiting the place where it happened, New York City, on the 'Today' show. As per Fox News, he noted that he popped the question somewhere along the Hudson River. (ANI)

