Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): The family of Lata Mangeshkar finally bid farewell to the legendary singer, who passed away on February 6.

On Thursday, Lata Mangeshkar's family members visited Nashik and immersed her ashes in the sacred Pavitra Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River.

Lata Mangeshkar's nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar and other relatives were present at the funeral ceremony.

A short prayer ritual was also conducted with the family and a few close friends in attendance, performed by Hindu priests.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92. She died due to post COVID-19 complications. She was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. (ANI)

