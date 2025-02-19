Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Actor Nimrat Kaur on Wednesday attended Mahakumbh Mela where she took a holy dip in sangam.

She shared pictures on Instagram and wrote a long note that read, "Words fail me to describe this experience...as I assimilate what I have been so blessed to participate in. Having grown up in a Sikh family, the significance of the Kumbh Mela snan is a fairly new concept. The unparalleled historical event of the Mahakumbh actually made me dive deep into the mythology and history of this mesmerising festival. One that this year celebrated the coming together of an ocean of humanity, the largest ever our mortal eyes will witness. I am in immeasurable awe of the sheer faith and devotion that has fuelled people of all ages and backgrounds to take momentous journeys and efforts just to set foot here."

She added, "Deeply grateful for all the tireless efforts being put in by the police and local administrations to manage this mammoth event. Running on probably 2-3 hours of sleep for a long time now and constantly dealing with the ever-changing dynamics and demands with epic proportions, it takes superhuman capacities to make anything happen at this point. My salutations, especially the brilliant Ganga Task Force, for their relentless efforts in making my experience thoroughly flawless and doing it all with smiles on their faces."

She further added, "I went in with equal amounts of nervousness, excitement, anticipation, and curiosity. I have come back with a renewed sense of awe, inspiration, and pride for our unparalleled culture, history, and that which binds us all in this mortal journey: faith."

"Om Namo Gangayai Vishvarupini Narayani Namo Namah, Har Har Mahadev," Nimrat concluded.

Celebrities like singer Shaan, Vivek Oberoi, Vicky Kaushal, Vidyut Jamwal and Juhi Chawla, among others, attended the Mahakumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh teeth kshetra to take a holy dip.

With over 3.09 million (30.94 lakhs) devotees taking the holy dip on Wednesday till 8 am, the total number of devotees taking the holy dip has crossed over 555.6 million (55.56 crores), as per the UP Information Department.

The 2025 Mahakumbh, the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025) and will conclude on February 26.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat was last seen in 'Sky Force' alongside Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

