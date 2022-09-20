Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): It's a nostalgic day for actor Nimrat Kaur as her film 'The Lunchbox' has completed nine years since it was released in theatres.

Marking the occasion, Nimrat said. "Lunchbox will forever be a film that is close to my heart. It was my first film in a leading role and there were hoardings all over there was a well-known brand that did one of their signatures takes on the film and that was extremely special for me. I remember we had organised a special screening of the film in Delhi where it was just me, Irrfan, Ritesh Batra and our close family and friends and it is crazy to look back and see how things have changed."

She also took to Instagram and shared a few posters of the hit film, which also starred Irrfan Khan in the lead role.

"The biggest gifts of life are the ones that age better than anything you could imagine. I thank all of you and the universe above for this precious day 9 years ago, when life as I knew it changed forever. Here's to the perennial love and continued magic #TheLunchbox spins and the immortality of the talent and heart that made it all happen. Thank you," she captioned the post.

Helmed by Ritesh Batra, 'The Lunchbox' revolves around the misplacement of a tiffin in Mumbai's efficient lunchbox delivery system. This wrong delivery of a lunchbox connects a neglected housewife (Nimrat) to an about to retire government servant (Irrfan). Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the earnest but ignorant young replacement to Irrfan's character. (ANI)

