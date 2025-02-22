Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in the supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries, has joined Russell Crowe and Kartiah Vergara in 'Bear Country', the action thriller helmed by Derrick Borte, The Deadline reported.

The film shooting is currently taking place in the Australian state of Queensland.

An adaptation of the novel Strip by Thomas Perry, Bear Country stars Crowe as the ageing yet formidable club owner, Manco Kapak, who a masked gunman has robbed. Now, his aspirations of selling his club and riding off into the sunset alongside his girlfriend appear more distant than ever. Cartel bosses are breathing down his neck, and a young upstart has been posing as the new guy in town, eager to purchase the club, reported Deadline.

Dobrev portrays a quirky bank teller who gets involved in crimes inspired by her Bonnie-and-Clyde-like fantasies.

Borte adapted the screenplay with Daniel Forte. The producers are Mark Fasano (Marlowe) of Nickel City Pictures; Jeffrey Greenstein (The Hitman's Bodyguard) of A Higher Standard; Deborah Glover (Sleeping Dogs) of G2 Dispatch; and Mark Bower and Bruno Mustic of Life & Soul Pictures, as per the outlet.

Dobrev appeared in several films, including the 2012 coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the comedies Let's Be Cops and The Final Girls (2014), and the 2017 science-fiction drama Flatliners.

She recently starred in the action thriller The Bricklayer opposite Aaron Eckhart, the Netflix action comedy The Out-Laws, produced by Adam Sandler, and the romantic comedy Love Hard. She also starred in and exec produced Sick Girl and played a lead in Run This Town opposite Ben Platt. Her previous work also includes Flatliners for Sony and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, directed by Stephen Chbosky, reported Deadline. (ANI)

