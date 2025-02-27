Boston [US], February 27 (ANI): Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will showcase India's artistic heritage in New York in September this year.

Nita Ambani made the announcement during her keynote address at the prestigious Harvard India Conference 2025.

NMACC's first theatrical production, Civilization to Nation, along with a special fashion show by Swadesh, will debut at the Lincoln Center as part of a cultural weekend celebrating Indian heritage.

"I want to mention one thing: we are doing a Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Weekend at the Lincoln Center in New York," Nita Ambani said at the event.

"Bringing Civilization to Nation to the United States of America, accompanied by a fashion show of Swadesh," she added.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani attended the prestigious conference wearing an Indian saree. With her sartorial choice, she paid homage to India's rich textile heritage by donning a Parsi Gara saree.

During her session with Nitin, Nita also became emotional, sharing how her mother felt proud that the same Harvard they had aspired to but could not send young Nita to because of financial constraints has today invited her to deliver the keynote session on their prestigious platform.

In a video posted by Reliance Industries Limited, Nita Ambani said, "Before I start, I just have to say something. Today in the morning, my 90-year-old mother got very emotional and called my two daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika, and said that when Nita was young, we couldn't afford to send her to Harvard, though she wanted to. But now, today, they have called her to speak at Harvard. So I want to thank you all for making my mother so happy today." (ANI)

