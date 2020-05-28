Entertainment News | No Hand Shaking, Vicky Kaushal's Pawed Friend 'knows' Social Distancing Norms

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Giving out an example of how even dogs are aware of social distancing protocols amid coronavirus crisis, actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday posted a picture of himself with his pawed friend.

In the picture, Vicky is seen extending hands towards a dog for handshake but the dog doesn't seem to respond back and instead continues peeping at the actor.

"He knows... " Kaushal wrote in the caption with a handshake and a no emoji implying that he knows about the social-distancing protocol necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As the nationwide lockdown remains in the place to contain the spread of COVID-19, Kaushal is currently staying indoors with his family like many other Bollywood celebrities. (ANI)

