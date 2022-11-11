Oslo [Norway], November 11 (ANI): Norway's princess Martha Louise is giving up her royal duties to practice alternative medicine.

According to New York Post, her fiance Durek Verrett is a self-styled shaman. New York Post quoted a BBC report according to which the princess's fiance Durek even claimed that cancer is a choice! He even claimed that he has influenced Hollywood A-listers such as Gwyneth Paltrow.

The couple is planning to work together in the field of alternate medicine now.

According to New York Post, the 51-year-old princess will retain her royal title and has only abdicated official royal duties.

"The Princess is relinquishing the role as royal patron that has set the framework of her official duties for the Royal House, and will not be representing the Royal House at the present time," the palace announced in a statement, as per New York Post.

"The King and Queen wish to thank Princess Martha Louise for the important work she has carried out in her official capacity for several decades. She has performed her duties with warmth, care and deep commitment."

"In accordance with The King's wishes, the Princess will keep her title. The Princess will continue to serve as chair of the board of Princess Martha Louise's Fund," the statement continued.

New York Post further reports that the princess released her own statement on her views on alternative medicine saying that she is "aware of the importance of research-based knowledge in advances in the health-related professions," but also believes "that there are components of a good life and sound physical and mental health that may not be so easy, to sum up in a research report."

"I think for many people alternative methods can be an important supplement to help from the conventional medical establishment," she said in the statement.

"A warm hand, an acupuncture needle, a crystal, natural remedies, yoga, meditation or therapeutic conversation can, I believe, help to make life better for many individuals. Not instead of, but in addition to, the treatment provided by the health-care system," she added.(ANI)

