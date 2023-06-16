Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Bigg Boss is known for its dramatic and controversial content and has become a household name in the Indian television industry. The format of Bigg Boss involves a group of contestants living together in a house, cut off from the outside world, and participating in various tasks and challenges while being monitored by cameras 24/7. One of the defining aspects of Bigg Boss is the conflicts and arguments that arise among the contestants. As Bigg Boss's new season is all set to premiere on Jio Cinema on June 17, let's have a look at the famous Bigg Boss OTT fights.

Pooja Misra and Shonali Nagrani

Pooja Misra, a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 5, had a heated argument with Shonali Nagrani, leading to a highly intense confrontation. Pooja's statement "What is this behaviour, Shonali?" became particularly popular and was widely discussed among viewers. The incident also involved Pooja Misra kicking a dustbin in a fit of anger, adding more drama to the situation.

Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari

Dolly Bindra is known for her confrontational and aggressive nature, and her clashes with fellow contestants became a highlight of the season. One of the most memorable incidents involving Dolly Bindra was her intense argument with Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari. The argument erupted over a disagreement about eggs, and it quickly escalated into a heated exchange of words, with Dolly using expletives and delivering her famous line "Baap Pe Mat Jaana.

Imam Siddique and Urvashi Dholakia

Imam Siddique had several clashes with actor Urvashi Dholakia. In their altercation, Imam made personal remarks about Urvashi's life, fueling the already tense situation. These confrontations and verbal spats between Imam Siddique and Urvashi Dholakia became significant talking points among viewers and contributed to the entertainment value of that particular season.

Kamaal Rashid Khan and Rohit Verma

KRK's altercation with Rohit Verma escalated to a point where he threw a flask at Rohit, resulting in his immediate eviction from the Bigg Boss house. The incident created a significant stir among viewers and became a focal point of discussions around the show. The act of physically throwing an object at another contestant was considered a breach of the show's rules, leading to KRK's expulsion.

Rishabh Sinha and Prince Narula

During a task, Rishabh made Kishwer Merchant bend on her forelimbs and act like a dog for three hours. This action was seen by many as unfair and degrading, leading to a heated argument between Rishabh and Prince Narula. Prince Narula, being a close friend and supporter of Kishwer, took offence to Rishabh's behaviour towards her and voiced his displeasure.

Payal Rohatgi and Sambhavna Seth

The conflict between Payal Rohatgi and Sambhavna Seth in Bigg Boss is remembered as one of the most intense rivalries in the show's history. During their time on the show, nominations often triggered arguments and confrontations among the housemates. Sambhavna, who is straightforward, refused to accept Payal Rohatgi's accusations and stood up for herself. Rahul Mahajan, who was Payal's boyfriend at the time and had a close bond with Sambhavna, was caught between the two.

Rakhi Sawant and Kashmira Shah

Kashmira turned the entire house against Rakhi? They were both bitter rivals. Their rivalry was marked by verbal spats and disagreements on various issues. Additionally, Rakhi Sawant's argument with actor Amit Sadh over her mug was another incident that grabbed attention during her stint on Bigg Boss. Rakhi Sawant's clashes with Kashmira Shah and Amit Sadh undoubtedly added to the entertainment value and intrigue of the season, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

The competitive environment in the Bigg Boss house, coupled with the confined living space and strategic gameplay, leads to heated arguments, disagreements, and emotional outbursts. This aspect of the show has both attracted and divided viewers, with some finding it engaging and others considering it problematic.

Additionally, the show has also witnessed instances of romantic relationships or link-ups among the contestants. The close proximity and shared experiences in the house sometimes lead to friendships or romantic connections, which can create further drama and intrigue for the audience.

As Bigg Boss expands its reach to the OTT platform, it is likely to attract a broader audience and generate more buzz. (ANI)

