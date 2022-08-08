Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) The National School of Drama (NSD) is bringing the 22nd edition of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav to Mumbai and will stage various plays on unsung heroes of the country's freedom struggle.

The NSD is organising the Bharat Rang Mahotsav, 2022 (Azadi Segment) as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to mark the country's 75th Independence Day.

It started in Delhi from July 16 and was also held in cities like Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar and Bengaluru.

In Mumbai, the Bharat Rang Mahotsav programmes will be held from August 9 to 13, jointly organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Akademi, a press release stated.

It will be inaugurated on Tuesday at Rabindra Natya Mandir in the presence of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik and Vani Tripathi Tikku will also be present at the inauguration ceremony. NSD director Professor Ramesh Chandra Goud will preside over the programme.

The five-day programme will open with Chandrakant Tiwari's “I am Subhash", while “Rang De Basanti Chola”, directed by Mohammad Nazir Qureshi, will conclude it on August 13.

Other plays that will be performed include “Gandhi-Ambedkar” by Dr. Mangesh Bansod, Rupesh Pawar's “August Kranti” and “Tilak and Agarkar”, directed by Sunil Joshi.

