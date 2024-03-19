After completing his hectic schedule in Hyderabad, South superstar NTR Jr has started shooting for the next phase of his highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1 in Goa. The shooting in Goa, which started today will last for a week. It also includes filming a song. The film which is set against the coastal lands is helmed by Koratala Siva the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. RRR's Jr NTR Shortlisted As One Of The Contenders For Oscar 2023 For His Performance In SS Rajamouli Directorial by USA Today.

Devara will be released in two parts. The first part of the film will be released on April 5. Devara marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the RRR actor. The film marks NTR Jr's second big collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva after the 2016 hit film Janatha Garage. The makers have earlier shared the release date and poster of the film. Announcing the release date, the makers shared the film's new poster on Friday. In the poster, the RRR star is seen in an intense action mode. "The Lord of Fear is unleashing his tsunami of electrifying action on 10.10.24 ," the makers captioned the post on social media platform X. NTR Jr Proudly Responds to Academy Invitation, Calls it a Significant Moment for RRR Family.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu.