Entertainment News | 'Nushrat Bharucha to Star in Remake of Marathi Horror Flick 'Lapachhapi'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Actor Nushrat Bharucha is all set to star in a horror thriller 'Chhori' as the actor on Thursday announced about her latest offering.

Bharucha took to Instagram and shared the early poster of the flick which is a Hindi remake of hit Marathi flick 'Lapachhapi.'

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna vs Surbhi Jyoti vs Shivangi Joshi: Who Makes the Best Badass Bride in Dulhan Ka Joda and Kala Chashma? (View Pics).

"Thrilled to announce my next film, #Chhori - Something shockingly scary is coming your way! Excited to work with @abundantiaent @crypttv @ivikramix @notjackdavis and with the amazing @furia_vishal," she wrote in the caption.

Directed by Vishal Furia, produced by Vikram Malhotra and Jack Davis, the film marks Nushrat's first horror flick in the Bollywood industry after many light-hearted films like 'Dream Girl,' 'Pyaar Ka Punchnaama' and others.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's 83 Won't Release In Theatres Right After Lockdown Ends, Says Director Kabir Khan.

Further details about the cast and release date of the film will be announced later. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)