Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha feels blessed to have good work projects in her kitty.

"It's definitely an exciting time professionally because I am finally getting to share some of the things I have been working on, with the audience. Yesterday our song, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai released and we also announced Selfiee so these 2 projects coming together, while I am shooting for other various projects, really feels like I'm walking on Cloud Nine. It is definitely very motivating and makes me want to push myself and keep putting out my best," she said.

Nushrratt is currently in Bhopal for the shoot of 'Selfiee', which also stars Diana Penty, Akshay Kumar, and Emraan Hashmi.

Apart from 'Selfiee', Nushrrat is also a part of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', and 'Chhorii 2'. (ANI)

