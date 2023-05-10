Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has always garnered praise for her elegant fashion choices. She never shies away from experimenting with her looks and is always well-received on the internet as the audience loves to see her in new avatars.

On Wednesday, the 'Ram Setu' star took to his Instagram and shared several images in which she is carrying an elegant look in a maroon Ankara gown. Sharing the pictures, she dropped a cloud emoji in the caption that relates to the cloudy filter that she used.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsD_mgZNahk/

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons as the actor looked glamorous.

A social media user wrote, "Looking Gorgeous". Another fan commented, "My most favt girl on this planet".

The 'Hurdang' actor chose a chic Scarlett maroon deep-neck ensemble with minimal jewellery to match her look. The actor rocked the attire as she left her hair open. She opted for a natural makeup look with bright eyes that adds a bold edge to the monochrome dressing. Nushrratt knows how to keep the style meter running.

The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor marked a turning point in her career with her role in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. She was recently seen in the family entertainer 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Chhatrapati' with South actor Srinivas Bellamkonda.

She will also be seen in the upcoming horror flick 'Chhorii 2' alongside Soha Ali Khan. (ANI)

