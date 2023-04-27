Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Makers of the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' unveiled the track 'Bareilly Ke Bazaar' from their film on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a glimpse of the song which she captioned, "The wait is finally over! #BareillyKeBazaar is out now on Times Music's YouTube Channel #ListenNow Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak. #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May 2023."

Also Read | Remo D'Souza Recalls Dealing With Mental Stress After His Films Didn't Work.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crh0S63AonW/

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz the song features Nushrratt and actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Also Read | Asterix and Obelix- The Middle Kingdom: Guillaume Canet, Gilles Lellouche and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Comedy Film to Release in India on May 12.

In the video, Nushrratt could be seen shaking legs with her co-star Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Soon after the 'Ram Setu' actor shared the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Hotness," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Amazing dance moves."

'Chatrapathi' marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is known for his performances in films like 'Sita', 'Alludu Adhurs', 'Kavacham' and many more.

The Hindi remake is helmed by V.V. Vinayak and is all set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

'Chatrapathi' tells the story of a protagonist who rose against oppression to become a saviour of immigrants that suffered massive exploitation.

It also stars Nusshratt Bharuccha, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, and Shivam Patil, among others.

On his experience working in the film, Sreenivas Bellamkonda earlier said, "I'm happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like 'Chatrapathi' which is a highly thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India."

Talking about the role in the film, Nushrratt earlier said, "I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first Pan India action drama, and I couldn't have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas."

Meanwhile, Nushrratt will also be seen in the upcoming horror film 'Chhorii 2' and in the drama thriller film 'Akelli'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)