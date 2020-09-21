Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi on Monday said she could take legal action against a video dating app, 'FancyU', for using her photo "without consent".

Jahan took to Twitter to complain about the app after a user pointed out that her photo has been used by the app without her permission. She wrote, "This is totally unacceptable - using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPoliceto kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. @CPKolkata."

Also Read | Hailey Bieber Looks Smoking Hot In a Black Bikini During Her Weekend Getaway! (View Pics).

She also tagged the cyber cell of Kolkata Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, requesting them to look into the matter.

The joint commissioner, crime, Kolkata, immediately took cognisance of the matter and replied that the issue is being looked into by the "concerned section for necessary action".

Also Read | Mira Kapoor in a Rs.20,000 Saree Dress Is Versatile Cool and Minimalist Chic All at Once!.

The dating app FancyU allows its users to video chat with strangers they connect globally.

The app used Jahan's photo with a caption that read- "Make new friends sitting at home during lockdown". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)