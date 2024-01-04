Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): After Parineeti Chopra gave a special musical touch to her wedding ceremony with the song 'O Piya', now the full version of the truck is out making fans gushing over it all over again.

Taking to X, Saregama treated fans with the extended version featuring heartwarming moments from their wedding.

The song captured Parineeti dancing with her mother-in-law whereas Raghav is seen grinning in the background.

The video also showcased the couple's fun haldi moments.

In the song, which had lyrics in Hindi and Punjabi, Parineeti expressed her love for Raghav. The special song is written and composed by Gaurav Duta, along with Sunny M.R and Harjot Kaur.

She recorded a song titled 'O Piya' in her own voice which was played during her wedding rituals at The Leela Palace, Udaipur.

Parineeti and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

The couple got married on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988. (ANI)

