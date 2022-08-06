Bhubaneswar, Aug 6 (PTI) Odia actor Prakruti Mishra, who was embroiled in a dramatic brawl with Ollywood star Babushaan Mohanty's wife a fortnight ago over an alleged extramarital affair, shared the poster of her upcoming movie, 'Draupadi', on Friday.

Directed by Ananya Pattanaik, the movie is the "story of every girl", said Mishra, who will play the titular character.

"Used, abused and misused, every woman has been assaulted, harassed or humiliated, through the ages," Mishra posted a cryptic message on Instagram while sharing the poster.

"It is time to raise our voice(s) together and say every time it is not a woman's fault!" the 'Hello Arsi' actor wrote.

The Odia film is being produced by Tarn Productions and the shooting is yet to commence.

High drama unfolded in Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar on July 24 as Mohanty's wife, Trupti Satapathy, intercepted his SUV, which was also occupied by Mishra in the front seat. Several videos went viral on social media, showing Satapathy purportedly trying to drag Mohanty out of the car and also assaulting Mishra.

Satapathy alleged that Mohanty and Mishra were in an extramarital affair for two years and she had caught them red-handed several times. Satapathy's case was lodged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting wife to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

An FIR was lodged based on a police complaint filed by Mishra's mother under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and two others.

In a live stream on Facebook last week, Mohanty had described Mishra as a "very good friend", denying allegations that she blackmailed or harassed him. In an Instagram video, Mishra had said "nobody can break anybody's house as it was already broken". Police have already questioned the two actors as part of their investigations.

