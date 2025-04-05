Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): Actress Olivia Munn has sparked controversy by speaking out against an upcoming all-female space mission featuring Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and other notable women.

Munn expressed her concerns about the mission, questioning its purpose and the vast resources being spent on it.

"I'm not sure what they're doing up there," Munn said while guest co-hosting 'Today With Jenna & Friends.'

"There are so many other things that are important in the world right now. It's a lot of money to go to space, and there are people who can't even afford basic necessities," she said, as per E! News.

The mission, led by Blue Origin, the space technology company owned by Jeff Bezos, will feature an all-female team, including Sanchez, Perry, Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, entrepreneur and activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

The flight is set to take place on April 14 and will last around 11 minutes.

Munn questioned the motives behind the mission, asking, "What's the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it's a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was meant to further our knowledge and help mankind. What are they going to do up there that will make a difference?" as per E! News.

However, Sanchez and Bowe have defended the mission, emphasizing the importance of representation and storytelling. "All of these women are storytellers in their own right," Sanchez said in an interview, adding, "They're going to go up to space and be able to spread what they felt in different ways," as per E! News.

Bowe added, "This representation matters. It's people seeing themselves and being able to show up authentically in their careers in the future." (ANI)

