Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo took the stage at the 2022 Grammys to deliver a stirring performance of 'Drivers License'.

For her debut performance, the seven-time Grammy nominee wore a white dress, black fishnets and Doc Martens. Rodrigo performed the record-breaking tune against the backdrop of a scant neighbourhood street.

She began the performance inside a vintage white Mercedes-Benz convertible soon stepping out of the car to meet her all-woman band as they ramped the song's tempo up a notch. A few animatronic butterflies even floated around in the background, matching the aesthetic of her debut album 'Sour'.

Rodrigo is one of the most-nominated artists at this year's Grammys, up for awards in seven categories: record of the year, best pop solo performance and song of the year for 'Drivers License'; best new artist, album of the year and best pop vocal album for 'Sour'; and best music video for 'Good 4 U'.

Rodrigo's debut album, 'Sour', had released in May 2021 to critical acclaim, dominating the charts and making her a bonafide pop star.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (ANI)

