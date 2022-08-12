Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde has claimed that she was sabotaged by ex-Jason Sudeikis and accused him of trying to threaten her when she was publicly served custody paperwork while speaking on stage at an event in April.

According to Fox News, Wilde recently filed new documents petitioning the family court to keep their two children, Otis and Daisy, based in Los Angeles for school, after Sudeikis brazenly broke their amicable co-parenting relationship and had a process server hand her documents while she was promoting her new movie at CinemaCon.

Wilde and Sudeikis announced their engagement in 2013 after the first meeting in 2011. They ended their nine-year romance in November 2020.

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead, he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," she said in the documents obtained by a news outlet, reported Fox News.

Wilde added, "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests."

The duo had what was believed to be a co-parenting schedule that worked for both of their busy lifestyles, alternating weeks of "parental access" with their kids while they individually spent time between New York, Los Angeles and London, where he has been filming the Apple TV show, 'Ted Lasso'.

"Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off. When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers," she said in the documents.

Wilde was served the court documents in a manila envelope on April 26 while speaking in front of more than 4,000 film industry professionals about her new movie, 'Don't Worry Darling', at the popular event in Sin City.

Despite the public display of documents, Sudeikis' petition to keep the kids in New York was dismissed on Wednesday when a judge decreed the children's home state to be California. The filing was reportedly signed on August 5, as per Fox News. (ANI)

