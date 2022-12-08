Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): While many years may have rolled since the blockbuster 'Sholay' first hit the screens, Basanti's love for Veeru remains evergreen.

Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini on Thursday shared an adorable note for her 'Sholay' co-star Dharmendra on his 87th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Sita Aur Geeta' actor wrote, "Praying for dear Dharam ji's good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives".

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life," Malini added with a number of heart emojis.

Fans poured lots of love and appreciation for the 'He-Man of Bollywood' in the comment section.

"He was, is and ALWAYZZ will be our TRUE rockstar, Hemaji..wish him the vvvvvvv BEST of physical, mental and spiritual health and wealth coupled with endless love, happiness, prosperity, success and progress on his 87th birthday!! Rock on!!" a user wrote.

"Wishing a very special happy birthday to my all time favourite,most good looking & handsome actor ever,,a man with golden heart dearest dharamji," another user wrote.

Yet another user wrote, "Wishing You A very Happy & Healthy Life Ahead.. Keep Shining Our Superstar".

Over a long and illustrious career, Dharmendra delivered remarkable performances in films such as 'Pratiggya', 'The Burning Train' and many more.

He will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic comedy film 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol. (ANI)

