Entertainment News | On Kannada Actor Darshan's Wedding Anniversary, His Wife and Son Visit Him at Parappana Agrahara Jail

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): Vijayalakshmi, wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeep Srinivas, along with their son Vinish, visited Parappana Agrahara Central Prison recently to meet the actor.

Darshan is currently in Jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Also Read | James Franco Joins 'John Rambo' Prequel Cast Alongside Noah Centineo and David Harbour.

The actor spent about 30 minutes with his wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vinish at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Monday with prior permission.

The couple had celebrated their anniversary in a grand manner last year.

Also Read | Marathi Actors at Cannes 2026: Ashok and Nivedita Saraf Make Stunning Red Carpet Debut in Traditional Indian Attire, Says ‘ Some Moments Are More Beautiful Than Words’.

The meeting was held under CCTV surveillance. All conversations between Darshan and Vijayalakshmi were recorded on camera.

Darshan spent time with his family under the watch of a prison official. The prison authorities had permitted only three people for the meeting.

Darshan was named in the chargesheet in the Renukaswamy murder case, where the 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga was murdered. The victim's remains were discovered in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9, 2024.

In October, 2024, the Karnataka High Court had granted interim bail for six weeks to jailed actor Darshan, accused in the Renuka Swamy murder case. Subsequently, the Karnataka government had moved the top-court challenging the HC's decision to grant bail to Darshan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)