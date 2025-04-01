Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): This Ram Navami, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to give the audience a devotional experience with his special narration of evocative stories of the Ram Katha.

The stories will be narrated over a live stream of an event from Ayodhya on April 6 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm on JioHotstar.

Big B will also host an interactive session with kids, showcasing select stories in an engaging and relatable manner. From a special pooja performed at Ayodhya and sacred rituals across temples to soul-stirring live aartis from Bhadrachalam, Panchvati, Chitrakoot, and Ayodhya, devotional bhajans, and mesmerizing cultural performances by revered artists including Kailash Kher and Malini Awasthi, the live stream will evoke a collective sense of devotion and togetherness, as per a press note.

Speaking about the initiative, Bachchan said, "To be part of such a sacred occasion is an honor of a lifetime. Ram Navami is more than a festival--it is a moment of deep reflection, a time to embrace the ideals of dharma, devotion, and righteousness that Lord Ram personified. Through JioHotstar, we are blessed with the power of technology to transcend distances, uniting hearts across the nation in an unprecedented celebration of faith, culture, and spirituality."

A JioHotstar spokesperson stated, "Our live streaming capabilities have enabled us to bring culturally significant experiences to viewers across India. The overwhelming success of events from live sports to Coldplay - Live from Ahmedabad to the 14-hour livestream of the recent Mahashivratri: The Divine Night has inspired us to push boundaries and offer unparalleled experiences to Indian consumers. Ram Navami is a deeply revered occasion in our country, and we're honored to bring its sacred celebrations to millions in every corner of the country. With the legend himself, Amitabh Bachchan narrating Lord Ram's journey, this experience promises to evoke profound emotions on this auspicious occasion."

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. This year, it falls on April 6. (ANI)

