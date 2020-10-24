Washington [US], October 24 (ANI): The luxury automaker, Lexus, is hosting a Lexus Culinary Cinema event November 13-15 at the LA Live Event Deck, a popular events space at 1005 Chick Hearn Ct. in downtown Los Angeles that has played host to the Emmy Awards Governors Ball and American Music Awards gifting suites.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, described as a gourmet drive-in movie event, each evening will feature a different menu inspired by the film on-screen as curated by Lexus Culinary Master Chefs.

Per the lineup, Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' will be paired with 'Jon & Vinny's' on November 13; Alexander Payne's 'Sideways' will match up with Ludo Lefebvre's creations on November 14, and Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris's Little Miss Sunshine will meet chef Carlo Mirarchi's menu on November 15.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the tickets are being sold for USD 25 per person and will include complimentary gift bags and pre-movie trivia. Meals will be delivered to guests in takeout packaging for attendees to enjoy from their vehicles. (ANI)

