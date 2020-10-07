Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): Almost a month after welcoming a baby girl with fiance Katy Perry, actor Orlando Bloom on Wednesday interview revealed whom the child resembles the most.

The statements came during a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"That is a cute baby. Katy sent me a picture and it really looks exactly...well the eyes look like her, don't you think," E! News quoted DeGeneres as saying during the interview.

Responding to Ellen's statements, Bloom agreed that the newborn's eyes resembled her mother's eyes.

"But it was funny because when she first came out I was like, 'Oh, it's me! It's a mini-me', And then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect," he said as he recalled the day when his baby was born.

"But then she sort of look like my mom. So then I got a little confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom," E! News quoted Bloom as saying.

Bloom and Perry who are both Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF welcomed their first baby together in August this year. (ANI)

