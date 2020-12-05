Los Angeles, Dec 5 (PTI) Hollywood star Oscar Isaac will be headlining Sony Pictures' upcoming adaptation of popular video game "Metal Gear Solid".

The "Metal Gear" series, created by Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, revolves around the character of Solid Snake.

Since its debut in 1998, the character has achieved the status of an icon over the years. He dons a grey tactical uniform and long, flowing headband, and always speaks into his earpiece in a grovelling, melodramatic voice.

The film adaptation of the game has been in development since 2006, and currently "Kong: Skull Island" director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is attached to direct, having boarded the project in 2017.

The film, which will be produced by Avi Arad, has a script by Derek Connolly.

Isaac, known for films such as "Star Wars" series, "A Most Violent Year" and "Inside Llewyn Davis", had in 2019 expressed his interest in starring in the video game's screen adaptation.

During an interview with IGN, the 41-year-old actor was asked which video game adaptation he would like to star in.

To this, Isaac had said, "Metal Gear Solid, that's the one. I'm throwing my hat in for that one."

Isaac will next be seen in the Denis Villeneuve's much-anticipated reboot of "Dune" as well as Paul Schrader's "The Card Counter".

The Guatemalan-American actor is also set to star in and produce the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn's "Ex Machina" comic retitled "The Great Machine" and in Barry Levinson's "Francis and The Godfather", alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

