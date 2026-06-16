Entertainment News | Oscar-winning Actor Sean Penn to Direct a Film, Bradley Cooper Likely to Play Lead Role

Washington DC [US], June 16 (ANI): Actor Sean Penn is set to direct a film about the early life of a cop who was present for the January 6 storming of the United States Capitol. Bradley Cooper is being eyed for the lead role, reported Variety.

The film is currently untitled and has been set up at Warner Bros. It is described as "an unexpected story about friendship," which needs a little work as a marketing hook and seems like a clear attempt to minimise any future controversy, reported Variety.

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According to the outlet, the insiders insist the film is not really about January 6 and is only tangentially related to the attacks. Despite that spin, it's unclear how this project will play with David Ellison and the team at Paramount who are poised to buy Warner Bros. Discovery now that the Justice Department has cleared their merger.

Sean Penn recently won his third Oscar for 'One Battle After Another,' which starred Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. The actor also won Oscars for his performances in 'Mystic River' and 'Milk.'

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His credits include 'Dead Man Walking' and 'Sweet and Lowdown,' but he has been busy behind the camera over the course of his career. As a director, Penn's films include 'The Indian Runner,' 'Into the Wild' and 'The Pledge.'

According to Variety, Penn wrote the script for his January 6 film and will produce with John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth under their Projected Picture Works banner. Production is targeting a mid-2027 start.

Cooper is also an acclaimed director, with Penn publicly praising his work on 'A Star is Born.' The actor most recently directed and appeared in 'Is This Thing On?' and also starred in and directed 'Maestro.'

Cooper's credits include 'American Sniper,' 'The Hangover' and the upcoming 'Ocean's 11' prequel, in which he will star with Margot Robbie. (ANI)

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