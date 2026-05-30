Entertainment News | Oscar-winning 'Star Wars' Editor Marcia Lucas Passes Away

Los Angeles [US], May 30 (ANI): Marcia Lucas, the film editor who won an Oscar for editing 'Star Wars,' directed by her former husband George Lucas, has passed away. She was 80.

The news of her demise was shared by her family's attorney, Deidre Von Rock via a statement, as per Variety.

Also Read | Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away in Chennai at 85; Political Leaders Offer Condolences to Tamil Actor.

"Marcia will be remembered as a brilliant storyteller, a trailblazer for women in film, a loving mother and grandmother, a generous host, and a loyal friend whose humor and sparkle filled every room she entered. Her influence on film is indelible, but those who knew her best will remember the way she made life feel more vivid, more beautiful, more fun, and more full of love," the family statement said.

"Her work was known for its emotional intelligence, rhythm, and humanity -- a rare ability to find the truth of a scene and bring heart, momentum, and clarity to the screen."

Also Read | Sathyendra Dies: Tamil Actor and YouTuber Passes Away at 65, Mortal Remains Remain Unclaimed in Chennai.

Marcia Lucas, who sometimes called George Lucas' "secret weapon," co-edited George Lucas' "American Graffiti," for which she was Oscar-nommed, and then won an Oscar for editing "Star Wars." She also edited "Return of the Jedi," as well as Martin Scorsese's "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore", "Taxi Driver", and "New York, New York."

She is survived by her daughters Amanda Lucas and Amy Soper; her grandchildren, Felix Hallikainen, Aeliana Hallikainen, and Knox Soper and her chosen family Sarah Dyer and Jon Taylor. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)