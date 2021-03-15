Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a total of 23 categories on Monday morning (local time).

Here is the complete list of this year's nominees follows in the total of 23 categories, announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie filmGlenn Close, Hillbilly ElegyOlivia Colman, The FatherAmanda Seyfried, MankYuh-Jung Youn, Minari Best Costume Design

EmmaMankMa Rainey's Black BottomMulanPinocchio Best Original Score

Da 5 BloodsMankMinariNews of the WorldSoul Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)Nomadland (Chloe Zhao)One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani) Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin) Best Animated Short Film

BurrowGenius LociIf Anything Happens I Love YouOperaYes-People Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling ThroughThe Letter RoomThe PresentTwo Distant StrangersWhite Eye Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black MessiahLeslie Odom, Jr., One Night in MiamiPaul Raci, Sound of MetalLaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah Best Documentary Feature

CollectiveCrip CampThe Mole AgentMy Octopus TeacherTime Best Documentary Short Subject

ColetteA Concerto Is a ConversationDo Not SplitHunger WardA Love Song for Latasha Best International Feature Film

Denmark, Another RoundHong Kong, Better DaysRomania, CollectiveTunisia, The Man Who Sold His SkinBosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida? Best Sound

GreyhoundMankNews of the WorldSound of MetalSoul Best Production DesignThe FatherMa Rainey's Black BottomMankNews of the WorldTenet Best Film Editing

The FatherNomadlandPromising Young WomanSound of MetalThe Trial of the Chicago 7 Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black MessiahMankNews of the WorldNomadlandThe Trial of the Chicago 7Best Visual EffectsLove and MonstersThe Midnight SkyMulanThe One and Only IvanTenet Best Animated Feature Film

OnwardOver the MoonA Shaun the Sheep Movie: FarmageddonSoulWolfwalkers Best Makeup and Hairstyling

EmmaHillbilly ElegyMa Rainey's Black BottomMankPinocchio Best Original Song

'Husavik' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah'lo Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7 Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of MetalChadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black BottomAnthony Hopkins, The FatherGary Oldman, MankSteven Yeun, Minari Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black BottomAndra Day, The United States vs. Billie HolidayVanessa Kirby, Pieces of a WomanFrances McDormand, NomadlandCarey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman Best Director

Thomas Vinterburg, Another RoundEmerald Fennell, Promising Young WomanDavid Fincher, MankLee Isaac Chung, MinariChloe Zhao, Nomadland Best Picture

The FatherJudas and the Black MessiahMankMinariNomadlandPromising Young WomanSound of MetalThe Trial of the Chicago 7.

The Oscar telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25. (ANI)

