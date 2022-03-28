Los Angeles (California) [US], March 28 (ANI): Along with honouring the best films and performances of the year, the 94th Academy Awards treated fans with a lot of star-studded reunions, among which the biggest ones were from 'The Godfather' and 'Pulp Fiction'.

The three legends, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Francis Ford Coppola, came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of 'The Godfather' as they strode out to a well-deserved standing ovation.

Coppola, who won four Oscars combined for the first two installments of the iconic series, addressed the crowd.

"I feel moments like this should be sincere and brief and I'm so grateful to my two wonderful friends who have come here to help me celebrate with you this project that we began 50 years ago with really the most extraordinary collaborators, many of them legends. And so many of them, I can't take the time to list them all, but you know them all well. So I can only thank two, from the bottom of my heart," he said.

The filmmaker then went on to express gratitude for Mario Puzo, the author of the original 'Godfather' novel and co-writer of the 1972 screenplay.

Coppola also expressed gratitude for someone he's "never thanked but the time is due that I do because it was his participation and his decisions at the end that made it possible: Robert Evans," the film's producer.

He concluded his statement with "viva Ukraine," a sentiment Pacino and De Niro echoed.

The 2022 Oscars also featured a 'Pulp Fiction' reunion over its broadcast, with stars Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, and Uma Thurman reuniting on stage. Thurman and Travolta did their iconic dance from the movie onto the stage alongside Jackson, as they pondered the meaning of the film.

"Pulp Fiction was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest," Jackson said, later pointing to the prop he brought with him on stage before stressing that it's actually "all about the contents of this briefcase," which he said writer-director Quentin Tarantino used to make the audience "draw their own conclusions about the meaning of existence."

They then opened the briefcase and revealed an envelope holding the name of the Best Actor trophy winner, which turned out to be Will Smith.

Back in 1995, Tarantino had won the Original Screenplay Oscar for penning the film, which followed two hitmen (Jackson, Travolta) whose paths cross with a gangster's wife (Thurman) in Los Angeles.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. (ANI)

