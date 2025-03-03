Los Angeles (California) [US], March 3 (ANI): Actor Adrien Brody took home his second Academy Award for Best Actor at the 2025 Oscars.

Brody won for his role in Brady Corbet's 'The Brutalist,' beating stiff competition from Timothee Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan.

As Brody walked on stage at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday (local time) to accept his trophy, he made an entrance by spitting out his chewing gum into his hand and throwing it to his partner, Georgina Chapman.

But it was his speech at the Dolby Theatre venue in Los Angeles that stole the show. As the Academy began to play music to signal the end of his time, Brody politely told them to "turn the music off."

"I'm wrapping up, please turn the music off," Brody said, adding, "I've done this before. Thank you. It's not my first rodeo, but I will be brief."

Brody's speech was a heartfelt and passionate tribute to the art of acting and the fragility of success.

"Acting is a very fragile profession," he said, adding, "It looks very glamorous, and at certain moments it is. But the one thing that I've gained having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective. No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you've accomplished, it can all go away."

With his second Oscar win, Brody joins the A-list group of actors who have won the Best Actor award twice, including Spencer Tracy, Jack Nicholson, and Tom Hanks.

He also became one of the youngest actors to achieve this feat, having first won the award in 2003 for his role in 'The Pianist' at just 29 years old.

'The Brutalist' has been a critical and commercial success, scoring 10 Oscar nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor.

Conan O'Brien hosted the 2025 Oscars, which aired live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.

In India, the 97th Academy Awards streamed live on JioHotstar. (ANI)

