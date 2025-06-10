Washington DC [US], June 10 (ANI): 'Outer Banks' actor Jonathan Daviss is all set to play the lead role in Snoop Dogg's biopic. The film producers include Snoop Dogg, Brian Grazer, and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Craig Brewer, known for helming such films as 'Hustle & Flow' and 'Dolemite Is My Name', is set to direct the biopic.

Universal Pictures has set Craig Brewer to film the definitive biography of Snoop Dogg's rise from hip-hop artist to renowned entertainment magnate. Brewer will contribute revisions to a script previously written by Joe Robert Cole.

The Snoop Dogg film marks the first movie under Death Row Pictures' overall contract with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios. It is an offshoot of Death Row Records, the label that established Snoop Dogg's career and is now embarking on an ambitious new chapter with the expansion. The strategic shift strengthens the brand's reach beyond music, ushering in a new era of imaginative on-screen storytelling.

Davis is known for his breakthrough role as Pope Heyward on the Netflix adventure series Outer Banks, which has been picked up for a fifth and final season. The 25-year-old actor also appeared in the Netflix feature Do Revenge, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Snoop Dogg is a 17-time Grammy nominee who has also made a name for himself on television and in films. His debut album, Doggystyle, was released in 1993 by Death Row Records and was produced solely by Dr. Dre. It featured the hit singles "What's My Name?" and "Gin and Juice."

Universal has found success in the historical hip hop space with the F. Gary Gray-directed Straight Outta Compton, the story of the seminal rap group N.W. A film that was nominated for a Best Screenplay Oscar and grossed more than USD 200 million. Before that came 8 Mile, which starred Eminem in a drama based on his life and rise. Grazer produced that film, which grossed USD 250 million and won an Original Song Oscar for "Lose Yourself."

Music biopics remain a top priority for Hollywood following such recent success stories as Paramount's Bob Marley: One Love and Searchlight's Timothee Chalamet-led A Complete Unknown, with the latter Bob Dylan-focused feature landing eight Oscar nominations. Sony's four-film project about the Beatles is set for theatrical release in April 2028, while the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere debuts this fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

