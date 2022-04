Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): Justin Chon is all set to direct and executive produce Jason Momoa's upcoming Apple series 'Chief of War'.

As per Variety, the show was first reported as being set up at Apple earlier in April. It is said to follow the epic telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

Chon will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series, as per the outlet.

This project will mark his latest directing venture with Apple, as Chon helmed and executive produced multiple episodes of the critically-acclaimed Apple series 'Pachinko'.

Momoa will write 'Chief of War' alongside Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. Both of them will serve as executive producers, as will Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg Chon, and Doug Jung.

Jung will also serve as showrunner. Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment will produce. (ANI)

