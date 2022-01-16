New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday night marked the 17th wedding anniversary with his wife Mridula Tripathi.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Sacred Games' actor shared a series of pictures featuring himself with Mridula. The post also included two throwback snaps from his wedding album.

"Satrah saal hue aaj parinay sootra mein.Is sukhad yaatra ki kuch yaadein. Dhanyavaad," he captioned the post. (Translation: Seventeen years have passed today. Some memories of this pleasant journey. Thank you)

Several celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jatin Sarna among other fellow stars from the showbiz poured in congratulatory messages for the couple, in the comments section.

Pankaj married Mridula Tripathi on January 15, 2004, and they have a daughter, Aashi. (ANI)

