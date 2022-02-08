Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): It's time to rejoice for fans of the 'Smurfs' franchise as multiple movies based on it are set to be produced by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two companies have teamed up with LAFIG Belgium and IMPS to produce these projects. The first project from the new partnership banner is an animated musical film to start production this year ahead of a December 20, 2024 release.

Pam Brady will write the first movie, with other creative roles, including the director, still to be announced. The Smurfs property is based on characters and stories created by Belgian artist Pierre Culliford, known as Peyo.

Ramsey Naito, President of animation for Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, in a statement, said, "Nickelodeon is the home to some of the world's most popular family franchises and we're honoured to add The Smurfs to that roster."

"We're excited to tell a story that stays true to its origins, but with a Smurf-tastic musical twist that excites new audiences and builds on the Smurfs franchise and universe of wonderful characters and stories," she added.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Nickelodeon, LAFIG Belgium and IMPS have also ordered a second season, or 26 episodes, of the original CG-animated TV series 'The Smurfs', which launched in September 2021 in the US and then aired on Nickelodeon channels internationally and on some European public channels. (ANI)

