Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): On Parents' Day, actor Hrithik Roshan, who is dad to sons Hridaan and Hrehaan, shared a super cool yet inspiring video.

In the video, Hrithik is seen motivating his son Hridaan to take the plunge as he bungee jumps for the first time.

He said , " Breathe...Take your time...You are not going to get hurt...you will feel the fall for less than .5 seconds. Your brain can take that much and I feel you should do it because after you do it, you will learn something about the brain. You know how to do this..you know how to control the brain."

Talking to his fans, the superstar added, "Everytime Hrehaan and I feel fear, we are going to think about what Hridaan did and how he beat his fear."

"Beat your fear. What a day," Hrithik captioned the throwback video.

Hrithik's post has garnered several likes and comments.

"Woaah... what a cool way to teach important lessons about life to children," a social media user commented.

"Love the way you prepared Hridaan to do the adventurous activity," another one wrote.

Hrithik married Sussanne Khan in 2000 after dating for several years. However, after 13 years of marriage, the couple got divorced and are now co-parents of their two children, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Hrithik is currently dating actress-singer Saba Azad. On the other hand, Sussanne is in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni.

In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . .While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids.

"How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart," Hrithik had posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently waiting for the release of 'Vikram Vedha' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. It is slated to release on September 30. Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' along with the much-awaited 'Krrish 4'. (ANI)

