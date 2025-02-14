New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Friday episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' focused on the importance of healthy eating and sleeping habits for managing exam stress.

The special episode featured renowned experts in nutrition and wellness, including author and macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal.

During the discussion, Sabherwal highlighted the benefits of homemade food in reducing stress, saying, "The homemade food is the best (for destressing)...Millets and brown rice can be included in the diet. One should eat a balanced meal to keep one's cravings under control...Millets can keep you full for around 8 hours..."

Author and nutrition and wellness expert Rujuta Diwekar also stressed the importance of variety in one's diet.

Diwekar said, "As we have different subjects in school, we should have variety in our diet. There are a few food items that are good destressers. They are peanuts, bananas, and rice. These three things must be included in the diet."

The discussion also saw Revant Himatsingka, a health and nutrition influencer, sharing insights on his initiative 'Label Padhega India', which aims to promote awareness about the importance of reading food labels.

Since its inception in 2018, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has become an annual tradition. Prime Minister Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents, offering guidance on how to manage exam stress and related challenges.

The event is organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, and it serves as a platform for open discussions on various topics that affect students.

The first three editions of the event were held in New Delhi in an interactive town hall format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was conducted virtually, but the event returned to its physical format at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi for subsequent editions.

The 2025 edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was broadcast across multiple platforms, including the Prime Minister's official X profile, PMO's X handle, and the PM's YouTube channel. (ANI)

