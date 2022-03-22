Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra made a fashion statement recently in a striking red ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the actor posted several pictures, where she can be seen wearing a flared embroidered red one-shoulder style dress.

Her minimal makeup and a pulled back bun made her look stylish.

She wore statement earrings, rings and pretty bangles as accessories to complete her look.

She captioned her post, "Old world romance..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen acting alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and acting icons like Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Apart from this, she will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

