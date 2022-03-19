Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her brother Sahaj Chopra to mark his special day.

Taking to her Instagram Handle, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor shared a sweet picture where she could be seen leaning on Sahaj's shoulder as both of them smiling through the camera.

She wrote a heartfelt note that reads, "Happy bday my love, my light, my soul. You were born and a tiny, cute baby was put into my arms. I was told - "Tisha, this is your little brother!" In that second I became your didi and changed forever. Happy bday stooopid boiiiii. Lufff yewww! @thisissahajchopra."

As soon as she shared the post, Sahaj dropped hearts emoticons in the comments section.

Talking about Parineeti's work front, she will be seen acting alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and acting icons like Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Apart from this, she will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

