Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): New bride in town, actor Parineeti Chopra, is in full festive mode post-marriage with AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

After celebrating her first Karwa Chauth, Parineeti is all set for Diwali.

Taking to Instagram story, Parineeti treated fans to a glimpse of her Diwali preparations.

In the pictures, Parineeti looked beautiful in her orange traditional outfit.

She wore an organge short kurta with Zari work on it, paired with matching sharara and dupatta.

Skipping her pink chooras for this look, she went for minimal jewellery.

For glam, Parineeti opted for a dewy makeup look. She flaunted her mehendi and sindoor in the pictures.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Diwali begins."

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. (ANI)

