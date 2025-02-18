Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Punjabi singer-actor Parmish Verma will be seen as the lead in a new show titled 'Kanneda', which also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, Arunoday Singh, Aadar Malik and Jasmin Bajwa in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis of the show read, "After escaping the horrors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Nimma arrives in Canada. But the streets are ruthless, the system is broken, and the world isn't waiting to welcome him. Explore Nimma's journey as he travels the distance between Canada and Kanneda."

Also Read | 'Daveed': Did Antony 'Pepe' Varghese's Boxing Drama Troll 'Bromance' Through New Poster? Actor Denies Any Connection to Viral Image!.

Excited about the series, Parmish in a press note shared, ""This series is very close to my heart. Nimma's story is about identity, ambition, and the thirst for power. Playing Nimma was a unique experience and as an artist, it was an incredibly fulfilling one. I have put my heart and soul into Kanneda. I am super excited for its release on JioHotstar and am looking forward to the audiences' reaction."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGNEjKYsDW7/

Also Read | ‘Agaee Nautanki Karne’: Teenaged Actress Riva Arora Trolled After Her Maha Kumbh 2025 Visit Pictures Go Viral – Check Reactions.

Producer Ajay G. Rai also shared his views on the show.

"Power is intoxicating, but in this world, it's also a ticking time bomb. Kanneda is the story of Nimma and Parmish has done absolute justice to the character. The soundtrack and music also adds immense value to the project. The stakes and the sheer force of this narrative makes it a must-watch. We're elated to collaborate with JioHotstar and cannot wait for it to be seen by everyone," he added.

'Kanneda' will be out on JioHotstar on March 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)