Entertainment News | 'Pataudi Princess X Superman': Internet Can't Keep Calm as Sara Ali Khan Meets Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): A chance meeting between Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and Hollywood star Henry Cavill at this year's Royal Ascot has caught the attention of fans online, with photos from the prestigious event quickly going viral across social media.

Sara attended the annual horse racing event in Berkshire, England, as part of an appearance with luxury watchmaker Longines and later shared glimpses from the occasion on Instagram. Captioning the post, she wrote, "A royal affair with @longines."

Also Read | Director Raghavendra Rao Criticised for Pulling Krithi Shetty and Keerthy Suresh's Arms at 'NKRAR2' Launch; Here's What Really Happened.

Taken a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZuuYfPieOr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Also Read | 'Welcome to the Jungle': Will Salman Khan Make a Cameo in Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Comedy Film? Here's What We Know.

Dressed in an elegant ivory skirt suit paired with a matching fascinator and clutch, Sara posed for a series of photographs from the event. Among the images that drew the most attention were those featuring Henry Cavill, prompting excited reactions from fans over the unexpected crossover between the Bollywood actor and the former Superman star.

Fans, in no time, flooded the comments section with messages, with many referring to Sara as the "Pataudi princess" and jokingly celebrating the meeting as "Pataudi princess x Superman".

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Sky Force', 'Metro... In Dino' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.' She is next set to star in 'Udta Teer,' a spy comedy opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, directed by Akash A. Kaushik and backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Henry Cavill, meanwhile, last appeared in 'In the Grey' and has a number of projects in the pipeline, including 'Enola Holmes 3', 'Voltron' and 'Highlander'. The actor last portrayed Superman in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' and made a cameo appearance in 'Black Adam' before David Corenswet took over the role in James Gunn's Superman. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)