Entertainment News | Paul Rudd Reveals He Auditioned for Multiple Roles in 'Clueless' Before Landing Josh

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): Paul Rudd has revealed that he auditioned for several characters in 'Clueless' before ultimately landing the role of Josh, while also reflecting on the unexpected path the 1995 comedy took to becoming a beloved cult classic.

In a recent interview, as per People magazine, Rudd looked back on his early acting days and the casting process for the iconic film, which marked a major turning point in his career.

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The actor said 'Clueless' was only the "second movie that I ever did, but it was the first one that ever came out."

Recalling the period shortly after graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Rudd said he had recently signed with an agent and was trying to secure auditions when he learned about the project.

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"I had gotten an agent and I'd read some scripts that were, you know, they'd send scripts. I'd try and get auditions here and there. And then this movie was getting cast," he said, adding, "They were making this movie, and there were a lot of parts for young people, kids and stuff. So I read the script and I liked it. I thought it was smart, and I thought it was kind of interesting," as quoted by People magazine.

Rudd revealed that he initially pursued several roles rather than the character he eventually portrayed.

"When I went in, I asked if I could audition for a bunch of the roles. I auditioned for Christian. I wanted to audition for Murray, but I didn't realize that he was African-American," Rudd shared, adding, "Elton, which was [Jeremy] Sisto's part. And then they said, 'Well, would you read for Josh?'"

The actor eventually secured the role of Josh, starring alongside Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, Elisa Donovan, Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Wallace Shawn and Jeremy Sisto.

Asked whether he anticipated the film would become such a cultural phenomenon, Rudd admitted he had no idea.

"No, not at all," he said.

"The whole thing was so new to me. Auditioning was new. I hadn't ever really been in a movie," he explained, adding, "But it was all new, and you can never predict how these things are going to turn out," as quoted by People magazine.

Rudd recalled that there was a sense of excitement among the cast after their first table read, particularly because many of them had grown up watching films by filmmaker John Hughes.

"There was something kind of exciting," he said, remembering discussions among the cast about creating a film that could resonate with a new generation.

" 'Wouldn't it be cool to be in a movie that for a generation that this is a movie that they kind of will be able to quote later on and was important to them,'" he recalled.

"But you never really think that will actually happen. And then it kind of happened," he added.

While 'Clueless' is now regarded as one of the most influential teen comedies of its era, Rudd noted that its popularity grew gradually rather than arriving instantly.

"I think with cable and DVDs and all of that, it was successful when it came out, but it wasn't a smash," he said, adding, "I think just over time, it just kind of hung on."

Since his breakout role in 'Clueless', Rudd has built a successful career with films including 'Anchorman' (2004), 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005), 'Knocked Up' (2007) and 'Ant-Man' (2015).

His latest project, 'Power Ballad', was released in select theatres on May 29. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)