Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's critically-acclaimed teen drama "Licorice Pizza" will release in India on February 25.

The Universal Pictures film features first-time actors Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, son of late Hollywood actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Set in the San Fernando Valley, 1973, the movie follows the story of Alana Kane (Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper) growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love.

"Licorice Pizza" also features Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and Benny Safdie in pivotal roles.

The film is currently nominated for three Oscars at the 94th Academy Awards -- Best Picture as well as Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Anderson.

