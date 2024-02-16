Los Angeles [US], February 16 (ANI): American model Meadow Walker, daughter of late 'Fast & Furious' star Paul Walker, has officially filed for divorce from spouse Louis Thornton-Allan.

Page Six reported citing the legal documents obtained by the Blast, Meadow submitted the petition in January 2024, one month after they announced their separation.

The couple announced their romance in July 2021 and married a few months later in an "intimate ceremony" in the Dominican Republic.

During an interview with Vogue in 2021, she stated that the pandemic had an impact on their wedding plans.

"Louis's family wasn't able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

Although her father, who tragically died in a vehicle accident in November 2013, was unable to guide Meadow down the aisle, his former co-star and best friend Vin Diesel happily stepped in to take his place.

While it is unclear what caused Meadow's breakup with Thornton-Allan, the model informed her 4 million Instagram fans in December 2023 that it was a mutual decision.

"After three wonderful years of marriage, we have agreed to amicably separate," the 25-year-old wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

Meadow and Thornton-Allan have stopped following each other on social media, but it is unclear when they did so. They also erased almost all of their Instagram images together.

Paul, well-known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the action franchise, died at the age of forty. Meadow, who had recently moved home with her father, was 15 at the time.

Meadow has routinely shared tributes to her late father on social media since his death, and in 2015, she launched The Paul Walker Foundation to carry on his legacy.

"Paul Walker lived a life full of heart and character. His acts of kindness were impactful beyond his years," the charity's mission statement read.

"This foundation is an enduring light of Paul's unique spirit. Led by Meadow Walker, the foundation hopes to leave people better educated and equipped to deal with the challenges of tomorrow." (ANI)

