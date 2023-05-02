The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal painted the red carpet of the Met Gala this year literally red with his sartorial choices! The actor wore a red vintage shirt topping it with a red overcoat from Valentino's collection. He accessorized it with a skinny black tie, black shorts, socks and combat boots. Met Gala 2023: From Jared Leto to Doja Cat, 5 Weirdest Outfits From the Red Carpet That Definitely Turned Our Heads (View Pics).

Pascal finished his look with slicked-back hair and a gold pinky ring. This is not the veteran actor's first fashion outing on the Met Gala stage. He charmed the fashion world with his choices in 2019 when the theme was Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Pedro Pascal at Met Gala 2023:

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.