Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez on Sunday (local time) took home the People's Icon of 2020 at the E! People's Choice Award (PCA), which honours fan favourites across television, film, music and social media.

The awards aired live on November 15 on E!

Ariana Grande was honoured with the 'The Female Artist of 2020' trumping other nominees Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber took home 'The Male Artist of 2020' trouncing competitors Bad Bunny, Blake Shelton, DaBaby, Drake, J Balvin, Lil Baby and The Weeknd.

Tyler Perry bagged the People's Champion Award and Tracee Elliss Ross accepted the Fashion Icon Award.

The award show is the only one where the winners are chosen by people. It discerned more than one billion votes this year and was hosted by Demi Lovato at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Here's the complete list for People's Choice Awards 2020 nominees and winners, who took home the trophies in all 44 categories!

People's Champion Award WINNER: Tyler Perry

Fashion Icon Award WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross

People's Icon of 2019 WINNER: Jennifer Lopez

THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys for Life (Winner), Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Extraction, Hamilton, Project Power, The Invisible Man, The Old Guard, Trolls World Tour

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

The Kissing Booth 2 (Winner), Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Like A Boss, The King of Staten Island, The Lovebirds, The Wrong Missy, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Bill & Ted Face the Music

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

Mulan (Winner), Bad Boys for Life, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Bloodshot, Extraction, Power Project, Tenet, The Old Guard

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

Hamilton (Winner), Dangerous Lies, Greyhound, I Still Believe, Invisible Man, The High Note, The Photograph, The Way Back

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Onward(Winner), Dolittle, My Spy, Scoob!, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Call of the Wild, The Willoughbys, Trolls World Tour

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Will Smith- Bad Boys for Life (Winner), Chris Hemsworth for Extraction, Jamie Foxx for Project Power, Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton, Mark Wahlberg for Spenser Confidential, Robert Downey Jr. for Dolittle, Tom Hanks for Greyhound, Vin Diesel for Bloodshot

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Tiffany Haddish- Like A Boss(Winner), Camila Mendes for Dangerous Lies, Charlize Theron for The Old Guard, Elisabeth Moss for The Invisible Man, Issa Rae for The Lovebirds, Margot Robbie for Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Salma Hayek for Like a Boss, Vanessa Hudgens for Bad Boys for Life

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Joey King for The Kissing Booth 2 (Winner), David Spade for The Wrong Missy, Issa Rae for The Lovebirds, Keanu Reeves for Bill & Ted Face the Music, Noah Centineo for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Pete Davidson for The King of Staten Island, Salma Haye for Like a Boss, Will Ferrell for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth for Extraction (Winner), Charlize Theron for The Old Guard, Jamie Foxx for Project Power, John David Washington for Tenet, Margot Robbie for Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Vanessa Hudgens for Bad Boys for Life, Vin Diesel for Bloodshot, Will Smith for Bad Boys for Life

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton (Winner), Ben Affleck for The Way Back, Elisabeth Moss for The Invisible Man, Issa Rae for The Photograph, KJ Apa for I Still Believe, Russell Crowe for Unhinged, Tom Hanks for Greyhound, Tracee Ellis Ross for The High Note

FOR TV

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy(Winner), Never Have I Ever, Outer Banks, The Bachelor, The Last Dance, The Masked Singer, This Is Us, Tiger King

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Riverdale (Winner), Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU, Outer Banks, Ozark, Power, The Walking Dead, This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Never Have I Ever (Winner), Dead To Me, Grown-ish, Insecure, Modern Family, Saturday Night Live, Schitt's Creek, The Good Place

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians(Winner), 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Below Deck Mediterranean, Love & Hip Hop: New York, Love Is Blind, Queer Eye, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

The Voice (Winner), American Idol, America's Got Talent, Top Chef, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Bachelor, The Challenge: Total Madness, The Masked Singer

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse for Riverdale (Winner), Chase Stokes for Outer Banks, Dan Levy for Schitt's Creek, Jason Bateman for Ozark, Jesse Williams for Grey's Anatomy, Norman Reedus for The Walking Dead, Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us, Steve Carell for Space Force

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Ellen Pompeo for Grey's Anatomy (Winner),Christina Applegate for Dead To Me, Danai Gurira for The Walking Dead, Lili Reinhart for Riverdale, Mandy Moore for This Is Us, Mariska Hargitay for Law & Order: SVU, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Sofia Vergara for Modern Family

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Mandy Moore for This Is Us (Winner), Cole Sprouse for Riverdale, Chase Stokes for Outer Banks, Danai Gurira for The Walking Dead, Ellen Pompeo for Grey's Anatomy, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Sofia Vergara for Modern Family (Winner), Christina Applegate for Dead To Me, Dan Levy for Schitt's Creek, Issa Rae for Insecure, Jameela Jamil for The Good Place, Kate McKinnon for SNL, Kristen Bell for The Good Place, Yara Shahidi for Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Winner), Good Morning America, Live With Kelly & Ryan, Red Table Talk, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The View, The Wendy Williams Show, Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Winner),Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode for RuPaul's Drag Race (Winner),Hannah Ann Sluss for The Bachelor, Jaida Essence Hall for RuPaul's Drag Race, Just Sam for American Idol, Madison Prewett for The Bachelor, Kandi Burruss for The Masked Singer, Rob Gronkowski for The Masked Singer, Sammie Cimarelli for The Circle

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

Khloe Kardashian for Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Winner), Antoni Porowski for Queer Eye, Darcey and Stacey Silva for Darcey & Stacey, Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye, Kandi Burruss for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kim Kardashian for Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Outer Banks (Winners), Cheer, Love Is Blind, Never Have I Ever, Normal People, Ozark, Schitt's Creek, Tiger King

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

Wynonna Earp (Winner), DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Locke & Key, Supergirl, Supernatural, The Flash, The Umbrella Academy

MUSIC:

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Justin Bieber (Winner), Bad Bunny, Blake Shelton, DaBaby, Drake, J Balvin, Lil Baby, The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

Ariana Grande (Winner), Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2020

BTS (Winner), 5 Seconds of Summer, BLACKPINK, Chloe X Halle, CNCO, Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2020

"Dynamite" BTS (Winner), "Break My Heart" Dua Lipa, "Intentions" Justin Bieber, "Rain On Me" Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rockstar" DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Savage" Megan Thee Stallion, "Stuck With U" Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, "WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE ALBUM OF 2020

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS (Winner), After Hours by The Weeknd, High Off Life by Future, Changes by Justin Bieber, Chromatica by Lady Gaga, Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, Folklore by Taylor Swift, YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

Blake Shelton (Winner), Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Becky G (Winner), Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Ozuna

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Doja Cat (Winner), Ava Max, BENEE, Conan Gray, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Trevor Daniel

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

"Dynamite" by BTS (Winner), "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd, "Holy" by Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper, "Ice Cream" by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, "Life Is Good" by Future ft. Drake, "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "UN DIA" by J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny and Tainy, "WAP" by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE COLLABORATION OF 2020

"WAP" by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "Be Kind" by Marshmello & Halsey, "Holy" by Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper, "Life Is Good" by Future ft. Drake, "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rockstar" by DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)" by Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, "Whats Poppin Remix" by Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana (Winner), "About Love" by Marina 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You', "Alexander Hamilton" Leslie Odom Jr., 'Hamilton', "Boss Bitch" by Doja Cat, 'Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn', "Loyal Brave True" by Christina Aguilera 'Mulan', "On Me (feat. Ava Max)" by Thomas Rhett ' Scoob!', "Rare" by Selena Gomez 'Normal People', "The Other Side" by SZA x Justin Timberlake 'Trolls World Tour'.

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Emma Chamberlain (Winner), Addison Rae, Charli D' Amelio, David Dobrik, Dixie D'Amelio, JoJo Siwa, Liza Koshy, Loren Gray

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020

James Charles (Winner), Antonio Garza, Bretman Rock, Desi Perkins, Jackie Aina, Nikita Dragun, NIKKIETUTORIALS, RCL Beauty

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

Ariana Grande (Winner), Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, LeBron James, Selena Gomez

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

Doug The Pug (Winner), Esther the Wonder Pig, Hosico, Jiffpom, Juniper the Fox, Nala Cat, Shinjiro Ono, Suki Cat,

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Winner), 8:46- Dave Chappelle, George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, Jo Koy: In His Elements, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Zendaya (Winner), Janelle Monae, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Rihanna, Timothee Chalamet

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

Lebron James (Winner), Bubba Wallace, Michael Jordan, Naomi Osaka, Russell Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Serena Williams, Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain (Winner), Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, I Weigh with Jameela Jamil, Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad, Staying In with Emily & Kumail, The Viall Files.

