Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Seems like actor-comedian Pete Davidson might have gotten a step closer to experiencing a space trip as he and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may be the next celebrities headed to outer space together on a Blue Origin flight.

According to E! News, sources with knowledge of the possible venture suggest that there have been talks between the Amazon founder and 'Saturday Night Live' star to make the out of this world trip a reality.

Also Read | Kanye West Shares What Divorce Feels Like After Kim Kardashian is Declared Legally Single.

"They've been in discussions, several. Nothing is official yet and no date locked in. It's very preliminary," the source shared with the outlet.

Though this pairing might appear odd to some, fans might remember Pete's visit to Jeff's mansion in January, where he was accompanied by his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Also Read | Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are Expecting Second Child Together; Actress Seen Flaunting Her Baby Bump (View Pic).

E! News had confirmed at the time that the couple stayed for a few hours and while their topic of discussion might be unclear, perhaps the idea of travelling was discussed.

While this will be Pete's first official experience in space, Jeff can't say the same. Last year, in October, the CEO had sent 'Star Trek' star William Shatner into space. Later in July, he was also able to travel on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)