Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): It looks like their love is getting stronger between Pete Davidson and 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor as the former will fly to London, UK to spend some quality time with his new love.

People Magazine reported that the 27-year-old comedian will visit Phoebe, in London. His trip is aptly timed to his show 'Saturday Night Live' current mid-season break and reportedly, the show does not have another live episode scheduled until May 8.

Following weeks of dating rumors, People Magazine recently confirmed that Davidson and the Bridgerton star are seeing each other. A source told that the duo are "really into each other," adding that "Pete is telling friends he is serious about her."

The dating rumours of the two stars sparked later in March when the duo was spotted "holding hands and hugging each other" in a toy town English village by a local schoolgirl.

After being spotted in the UK together, Phoebe fled to New York City, to meet Davidson who currently lives and shoots Saturday Night Live there.

Pete reignited the dating rumours, in mid-April while participating in a Zoom Q and A with Marquette University students, where he was asked who he considered being his celebrity crush, to which he smiled and replied: "I am with my celebrity crush."

Additionally, they have also seen sporting matching silver necklaces with their shared initials, 'PD', in recent days.

Pete recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' where he was seen in a grey coloured crew neck t-shirt and ripped jeans. What made his appearance an eyebrow-raiser to fans and media was his monogrammed necklace. Phoebe has reportedly worn the same piece of jewellery multiple times, including in a recent YouTube Q and A.

The 'King of Staten Island' was previously in a relationship with comedian Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and actress Margaret Qualley. He was reported to be engaged to Ariana Grande in late 2018 before they split that October, according to People Magazine.

On the other hand, Phoebe was also linked to recruitment executive Simon Merrill and Skins alum Sean Teale. She also sparked dating rumours with her former 'Bridgerton' costar, Rege-Jean Page.

However, the 'Snatch' star ultimately denied the speculation while speaking to an outlet in February, where she said, "I would love to say there was really something between us. But no, it has always been strictly professional. People really root for us. We have to say we are actors, we are doing a job. There is something to be said for not spoiling the magic ... but at a certain point you have to say no."

Following this, Page, also shut down the rumours in January, saying "I think everything you need to know is on camera. All the sparks that flew came off the beautiful scripts we were handed. So I think that the sparky words, scripts and material are more than enough."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 25-year-old actor Phoebe is set to begin filming season two of 'Bridgerton' this spring, after Netflix renewed the romance series through season four.

Besides this, Phoebe is currently filming the new drama 'The Colour Room,' in which she plays Clarice Cliff, a pioneering ceramic artist from the 1920s.

The Netflix star had previously spent time in New York, where Davidson lives, in early February. She was there to film for her role on the hit show 'Younger.' (ANI)

